Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED NEAR THE INTERSTATE AND A QUICK DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETE! An additional $300 will be added to the rent for all utilities. Utilities will remain in Landlords name. This will include electricity,water,sewage,basic cable and internet and yard maintenance. A small office and a combination of a dining room/family room are included in the 890 sq footage floor plan. Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio just outside the kitchen or cookouts overlooking a large fenced in yard.

There is another unit on the property that is used for short term rentals.