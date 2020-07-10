All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:28 PM

3391 58TH Street North

3391 58th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3391 58th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Pool Home Rental on LARGE corner lot with boat or RV parking. The second you step foot into the open concept, split floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath pool home you feel right at home. Freshly updated both inside and out enjoy the tranquility this property provides. Perfect house to entertain family and friends with the open concept that flows to the best outdoor pool entertaining backyard on the rental market. It even features an tiki hut with bar, grill, and outdoor refrigerator. The private backyard is wrapped in a vinyl fence that features a double gate with plenty of space to park your boat, RV, or any other vehicles. This is a corner lot so plenty of street parking along the side of the house for company. Located centrally between Downtown St. Pete and the Beach you can not find a better location to enjoy all that vibrant St. Pete has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3391 58TH Street North have any available units?
3391 58TH Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3391 58TH Street North have?
Some of 3391 58TH Street North's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3391 58TH Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3391 58TH Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3391 58TH Street North pet-friendly?
No, 3391 58TH Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3391 58TH Street North offer parking?
Yes, 3391 58TH Street North offers parking.
Does 3391 58TH Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3391 58TH Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3391 58TH Street North have a pool?
Yes, 3391 58TH Street North has a pool.
Does 3391 58TH Street North have accessible units?
No, 3391 58TH Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3391 58TH Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3391 58TH Street North does not have units with dishwashers.

