3391 58TH Street North

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill refrigerator

Gorgeous Pool Home Rental on LARGE corner lot with boat or RV parking. The second you step foot into the open concept, split floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath pool home you feel right at home. Freshly updated both inside and out enjoy the tranquility this property provides. Perfect house to entertain family and friends with the open concept that flows to the best outdoor pool entertaining backyard on the rental market. It even features an tiki hut with bar, grill, and outdoor refrigerator. The private backyard is wrapped in a vinyl fence that features a double gate with plenty of space to park your boat, RV, or any other vehicles. This is a corner lot so plenty of street parking along the side of the house for company. Located centrally between Downtown St. Pete and the Beach you can not find a better location to enjoy all that vibrant St. Pete has to offer.