Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
334 33rd Ave N
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

334 33rd Ave N

334 33rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

334 33rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Well Kept 1 Bedroom Updated, Very Neat and Clean, Faux Hardwoods and Carpet, Laundry facilities, Central AC, Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown St. Petersburg, Bus Line, I-275 and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 33rd Ave N have any available units?
334 33rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 33rd Ave N have?
Some of 334 33rd Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 33rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
334 33rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 33rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 334 33rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 334 33rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 334 33rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 334 33rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 33rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 33rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 334 33rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 334 33rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 334 33rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 334 33rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 33rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
