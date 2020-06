Amenities

Historic Kenwood 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath rental with full kitchen, living area, large bedroom, large bathroom and exterior common area. This is a detached unit. Kitchen includes range, micro hood, and refrigerator, all new. Close to downtown St Petersburg and I275. This is a non smoking unit and non smoking property. 1 small dog under 25lbs. Additional $100 per month for water sewer garbage electric.