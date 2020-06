Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an attached garage in a great neighborhood minutes to downtown St Pete, the beaches and fine dining. This home is great for couples, business travelers, traveling nurses, families and pets. Complimentary Wifi, netflix, keurig and laundry. If you like to cook this space comes with all the tools you will need.