Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3147 N 34th St

3147 34th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3147 34th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3/3 home located in desirable location of The Lakes of Emerald Hills. The views of the lake and the pool are spectacular. Home is in mint condition with upgrades throughout the home. Don't miss this opportunity to rent this beautifully upgraded home. Owner will entertain all offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 N 34th St have any available units?
3147 N 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147 N 34th St have?
Some of 3147 N 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 N 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
3147 N 34th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 N 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 3147 N 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3147 N 34th St offer parking?
No, 3147 N 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 3147 N 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3147 N 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 N 34th St have a pool?
Yes, 3147 N 34th St has a pool.
Does 3147 N 34th St have accessible units?
No, 3147 N 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 N 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 N 34th St has units with dishwashers.
