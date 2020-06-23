3147 N 34th St

3147 34th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Disston Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Beautiful 3/3 home located in desirable location of The Lakes of Emerald Hills. The views of the lake and the pool are spectacular. Home is in mint condition with upgrades throughout the home. Don't miss this opportunity to rent this beautifully upgraded home. Owner will entertain all offers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
