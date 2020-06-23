3147 N 34th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3/3 home located in desirable location of The Lakes of Emerald Hills. The views of the lake and the pool are spectacular. Home is in mint condition with upgrades throughout the home. Don't miss this opportunity to rent this beautifully upgraded home. Owner will entertain all offers.