3120 15th St N

Amenities

AWESOME Custom built 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with office/den, and 2 car garage. House is spacious with vaulted ceilings, open concept kitchen / dining / great room. Kitchen includes granite counters, 42" upper cabinets, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances. All main living areas and master bedroom have beautiful stranded bamboo flooring. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bath has a dual sink vanity, separate toilet room, a garden tub and large shower with frame-less glass enclosure. Located in Magnolia Heights which is close to fine dining, shopping, schools and easy access to main roads and beaches. Yard is fenced in and pets are welcomed with restrictions. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Den/Office Granite Countertops Trash Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring