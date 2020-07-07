All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

3120 15th St N

3120 15th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3120 15th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7471a6807f ---- AWESOME Custom built 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with office/den, and 2 car garage. House is spacious with vaulted ceilings, open concept kitchen / dining / great room. Kitchen includes granite counters, 42\" upper cabinets, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances. All main living areas and master bedroom have beautiful stranded bamboo flooring. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bath has a dual sink vanity, separate toilet room, a garden tub and large shower with frame-less glass enclosure. Located in Magnolia Heights which is close to fine dining, shopping, schools and easy access to main roads and beaches. Yard is fenced in and pets are welcomed with restrictions. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Den/Office Granite Countertops Trash Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 15th St N have any available units?
3120 15th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 15th St N have?
Some of 3120 15th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 15th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3120 15th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 15th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 15th St N is pet friendly.
Does 3120 15th St N offer parking?
Yes, 3120 15th St N offers parking.
Does 3120 15th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 15th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 15th St N have a pool?
No, 3120 15th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3120 15th St N have accessible units?
No, 3120 15th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 15th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 15th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

