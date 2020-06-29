3100 36TH ST # 4

Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Hard to Find and will not last long. Location, Location, Location!! Newly renovated Apartment is centrally located. This unit features 560 sq ft of living space 1 bedroom, 1 bath. First level. Easy access to Shopping & Entertainment. This is a Must See! You don't want to miss this opportunity. Call now!

Hard to Find and will not last long. Location, Location, Location!! Newly renovated Apartment is centrally located. This unit features 560 sq ft of living space 1 bedroom, 1 bath. First level. Easy access to Shopping & Entertainment. This is a Must See! You don't want to miss this opportunity. Call now!