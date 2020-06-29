All apartments in St. Petersburg
3100 36TH ST # 4

3100 36th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3100 36th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Hard to Find and will not last long. Location, Location, Location!! Newly renovated Apartment is centrally located. This unit features 560 sq ft of living space 1 bedroom, 1 bath. First level. Easy access to Shopping & Entertainment. This is a Must See! You don't want to miss this opportunity. Call now!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 36TH ST # 4 have any available units?
3100 36TH ST # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 36TH ST # 4 have?
Some of 3100 36TH ST # 4's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 36TH ST # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 36TH ST # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 36TH ST # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3100 36TH ST # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3100 36TH ST # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 36TH ST # 4 offers parking.
Does 3100 36TH ST # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 36TH ST # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 36TH ST # 4 have a pool?
No, 3100 36TH ST # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 36TH ST # 4 have accessible units?
No, 3100 36TH ST # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 36TH ST # 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 36TH ST # 4 has units with dishwashers.
