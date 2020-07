Amenities

w/d hookup carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Block 1 bedroom 1 bathroom located in Kenwood with quick access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, highway and downtown. Recently polished terrazzo floors with newer kitchen, bathroom and paint throughout. Owner has set the maximum occupants at 2. Utility room off carport with washer & dryer hook ups. All final approvals are the owner's discretion.