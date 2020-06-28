3000 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Historic Kenwood 1920's Craftsman Cottage completely restored with the original character and warmth. The Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Car Garage home boasts Heart of Pine Floors, High Ceilings, Coffered Ceilings, Crown Molding, Cozy Sun Room with Build in Book Shelves, Large Front Porch just perfect for relaxing, A Real Wood Burning Fireplace in Livingroom, Stainless Appliances, Natural Gas, A Remodeled Master Bedroom, Bath and Walk-in Closet. New lighting fixtures, Walk or Ride your Bike to Seminole Park and Central Avenue shops. The home is Minutes from I-275, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Small pets considered, Contact us for a private viewing. References Required.