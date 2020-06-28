All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

3000 4TH AVENUE N

3000 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3000 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Historic Kenwood 1920's Craftsman Cottage completely restored with the original character and warmth. The Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Car Garage home boasts Heart of Pine Floors, High Ceilings, Coffered Ceilings, Crown Molding, Cozy Sun Room with Build in Book Shelves, Large Front Porch just perfect for relaxing, A Real Wood Burning Fireplace in Livingroom, Stainless Appliances, Natural Gas, A Remodeled Master Bedroom, Bath and Walk-in Closet. New lighting fixtures, Walk or Ride your Bike to Seminole Park and Central Avenue shops. The home is Minutes from I-275, Shopping, Restaurants and so much more. Small pets considered, Contact us for a private viewing. References Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3000 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3000 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3000 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 4TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3000 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3000 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3000 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 4TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3000 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3000 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3000 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
