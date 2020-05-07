All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
296 VALENCIA CIRCLE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM

296 VALENCIA CIRCLE

296 Valencia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

296 Valencia Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Here is a spacious two – story townhome in Villas of Carillon providing the perfect location between St. Petersburg and Tampa in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home has plenty of room for guests. Downstairs provides a beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open living and dining room. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite with 2 master closets, and a shower and Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. The 2 guest bedrooms upstairs share a “Jack and Jill” bathroom. Washer/Dryer hookup upstairs. A large attached 2 car garage. You have access to a gorgeous clubhouse and pool. No pets. No smoking. 650 credit score or better, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE have any available units?
296 VALENCIA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
296 VALENCIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 VALENCIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus