296 VALENCIA CIRCLE

Here is a spacious two – story townhome in Villas of Carillon providing the perfect location between St. Petersburg and Tampa in a gated community. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home has plenty of room for guests. Downstairs provides a beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, open living and dining room. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite with 2 master closets, and a shower and Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. The 2 guest bedrooms upstairs share a “Jack and Jill” bathroom. Washer/Dryer hookup upstairs. A large attached 2 car garage. You have access to a gorgeous clubhouse and pool. No pets. No smoking. 650 credit score or better, please.