Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2929 18TH AVE S

2929 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2929 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mel-Tan Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, Walk into the Foyer Pass Through to the Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets and Soft Close Doors & Drawers, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliance, Side by Side Fridge with Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Glass Top Range, Over the Stove Microwave, Tons of Storage Throughout Kitchen. Bathroom - White Subway Tile Floor to Ceiling with Decorative Trim in Tub/Shower, Washer & Dryer Connections, New Hotwater Heater, HVAC Handler & Compressor. Off the Back Utility is a Newly Built Wooden Deck.

Applications are per adult (18 & older)
First full month due at move in
Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required
$275 admin fee due at move in
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(727) 513-3520.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com

Schedule a showing with a LIVE agent through our Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS.

(RLNE5671327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 18TH AVE S have any available units?
2929 18TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 18TH AVE S have?
Some of 2929 18TH AVE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 18TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
2929 18TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 18TH AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 18TH AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 2929 18TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 2929 18TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 2929 18TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 18TH AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 18TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 2929 18TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 2929 18TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 2929 18TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 18TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 18TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.

