2929 18TH AVE S

Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, Walk into the Foyer Pass Through to the Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets and Soft Close Doors & Drawers, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliance, Side by Side Fridge with Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Glass Top Range, Over the Stove Microwave, Tons of Storage Throughout Kitchen. Bathroom - White Subway Tile Floor to Ceiling with Decorative Trim in Tub/Shower, Washer & Dryer Connections, New Hotwater Heater, HVAC Handler & Compressor. Off the Back Utility is a Newly Built Wooden Deck.
Applications are per adult (18 & older)
First full month due at move in
Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit)
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is Required
$275 admin fee due at move in
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(727) 513-3520.
PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com
Schedule a showing with a LIVE agent through our Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS.
(RLNE5671327)