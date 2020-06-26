All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:15 PM

2925 6th Avenue South

2925 6th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2925 6th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Kenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,180, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 6th Avenue South have any available units?
2925 6th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2925 6th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2925 6th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 6th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 6th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2925 6th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2925 6th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2925 6th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 6th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 6th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2925 6th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2925 6th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2925 6th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 6th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 6th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 6th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 6th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

