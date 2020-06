Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 3 bed 2 bath Single Family Home Available for rent! This 3 bed 2 bath has an extra room that could be used as an office, playroom or a 4th bedroom. Inside utility, back porch, long driveway, and spacious kitchen make this home unique. Convenient location close to restaurants, bus stops, and grocery stores.