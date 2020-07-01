2829 4th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 1925 BUNGALOW, completely remodeled! - Property Id: 50458



Available June 1st, 2020



Remodeled 1925 bungalow on a brick street in desirable Warehouse Art District. Some call it South Kenwood. House is 875 square feet, 2-bedroom, 1 bath with wood and tile floors throughout.



Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a separate pantry. 2 years new central heat and air. Separate washer/dryer hookup area. Updated bathroom with tub/shower. Enclosed front porch area perfect for home office, play or sitting area. Fenced yard. Super nice neighbors!



Minutes to downtown St Pete, and 4 blocks to Central Ave restaurants, shops, and breweries. 5 blocks to Pinellas trail with miles of trails for biking, running, and walking. Surrounded by art galleries in Warehouse Art District where an art walk takes place each month. Beautiful beaches only 15 minutes away.



NO smokers please, including vaping. Small dogs considered with approval and pet fee/deposit.



Call or text Nancy at (813) 841-5894 for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50458

