All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2829 4th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2829 4th Ave S
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

2829 4th Ave S

2829 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2829 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1925 BUNGALOW, completely remodeled! - Property Id: 50458

Available June 1st, 2020

Remodeled 1925 bungalow on a brick street in desirable Warehouse Art District. Some call it South Kenwood. House is 875 square feet, 2-bedroom, 1 bath with wood and tile floors throughout.

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a separate pantry. 2 years new central heat and air. Separate washer/dryer hookup area. Updated bathroom with tub/shower. Enclosed front porch area perfect for home office, play or sitting area. Fenced yard. Super nice neighbors!

Minutes to downtown St Pete, and 4 blocks to Central Ave restaurants, shops, and breweries. 5 blocks to Pinellas trail with miles of trails for biking, running, and walking. Surrounded by art galleries in Warehouse Art District where an art walk takes place each month. Beautiful beaches only 15 minutes away.

NO smokers please, including vaping. Small dogs considered with approval and pet fee/deposit.

Call or text Nancy at (813) 841-5894 for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50458
Property Id 50458

(RLNE5825239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 4th Ave S have any available units?
2829 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 4th Ave S have?
Some of 2829 4th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2829 4th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 4th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2829 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2829 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2829 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 4th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2829 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2829 4th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2829 4th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 4th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus