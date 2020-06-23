2801 18th St N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Bungalow Home In North Saint Petersburg - Charming Bungalow-Style Home in North St Petersburg.

Located Across the Street from Norwood Community Playground and Park,

This Home Has Easy Access to All that St Pete and Tampa Bay Have to Offer Downtown, Beaches, Airport Shopping and Dining.

Two Bedroom One Bathroom With a Detached 1 Car Garage.

Utility Room Located Off the Kitchen and Cute Front Porch with a Gated Front Yard.

Central Heat and Cool !!!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Property rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



(RLNE4609764)