Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2773 63RD AVENUE S
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

2773 63RD AVENUE S

2773 63rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2773 63rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LIVE FOR FREE THE MONTH OF MAY- NO RENT DUE until June 1st...3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with attached 2 CAR GARAGE for lease. Welcome home to the beautiful community of Stephenson Manor! NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FENCED BACK YARD. Split floor plan w/ spacious master bedroom. Bright open kitchen with SKYLIGHT and all new upgraded appliances wood cabinets and pass thru to family room. Large, open family room PLUS a living room w/ plenty of space for guests and entertaining. Screened, covered back porch with beautiful tile, great for outside relaxation or entertaining, leads to an ample fully FENCED IN back yard. 1-2 small dogs or cats are okay with proper approval and $500 deposit per dog. Easy access to I275. Must submit Credit and Background check- $50. Tenant pays all Utilities. Security Deposit $2000 Video walkthrough: www.bit.ly/63rdAve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2773 63RD AVENUE S have any available units?
2773 63RD AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2773 63RD AVENUE S have?
Some of 2773 63RD AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2773 63RD AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2773 63RD AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2773 63RD AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2773 63RD AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 2773 63RD AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2773 63RD AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2773 63RD AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2773 63RD AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2773 63RD AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2773 63RD AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2773 63RD AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2773 63RD AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2773 63RD AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2773 63RD AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

