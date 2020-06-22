2773 63RD AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LIVE FOR FREE THE MONTH OF MAY- NO RENT DUE until June 1st...3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with attached 2 CAR GARAGE for lease. Welcome home to the beautiful community of Stephenson Manor! NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, FENCED BACK YARD. Split floor plan w/ spacious master bedroom. Bright open kitchen with SKYLIGHT and all new upgraded appliances wood cabinets and pass thru to family room. Large, open family room PLUS a living room w/ plenty of space for guests and entertaining. Screened, covered back porch with beautiful tile, great for outside relaxation or entertaining, leads to an ample fully FENCED IN back yard. 1-2 small dogs or cats are okay with proper approval and $500 deposit per dog. Easy access to I275. Must submit Credit and Background check- $50. Tenant pays all Utilities. Security Deposit $2000 Video walkthrough: www.bit.ly/63rdAve