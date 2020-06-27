273 Valencia Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhouse located in the Feather Sound area. Just off of 275 and Ulmerton Road in the beautiful gated Villas of Carillon community. Convenient to Tampa, St. Pete and the beaches.



High ceilings downstairs with an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 1/2 bath downstairs. Bedrooms located on 2nd floor. Master bath features a walk in closet, separate shower and oversized soaking tub. Unit has laundry room with washer/dryer. It is move in ready! Rent includes water, trash, sewer and lawn/landscaping. First month + Security Deposit (= 1 month rent) to move in. Application fee = $100



No Pets/No Smoking



Don't wait, unit won't last long!



Contact me today to secure an appointment to view the unit



Must pass HOA Background process = $250



Duane

813-873-1950 Ext. 226