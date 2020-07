Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Old Southeast/Tropical Shores area just 3 blocks from Tampa Bay. Large, tiled living room and well-equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with hookups. Front 3 bedrooms have carpet, and rear bedroom has tile floor, door to outside and is close to second bathroom. Nice fenced backyard with access to alley. One pet welcome with deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.