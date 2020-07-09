All apartments in St. Petersburg
2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S

2715 1/2 2nd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2715 1/2 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Carport Located in the Heart of the Grand Central District!! Brick Paved Alley with Private Access to this Garage Apartment renovation with carport. This property is a Tr-Plex and Charm abounds in this fully restored, original 1923 carriage house apartment. New kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, microwave dishwasher, garbage disposal, under cabinet lighting, Washer dryer in the unit. Office/multi-purpose area and central a/c Concrete patio area to accommodate a table, chairs, and grill. Located on a brick lined street with the cafes, bars, breweries, theaters, galleries and retail amenities of the Grand Central District only 2 blocks away! Right in the middle of all the action of the Grand Central and the artsy Industrial Dome districts you can emerge yourself in the art, shops, restaurants and numerous neighborhood watering holes such as 3 Daughter's and the Dog Bar just a short walk away. Convenient access to 275. The unit is perfect for someone who is looking for a private and very well maintained space in one of the best trendiest St Petersburg vintage locations. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. 1 year lease minimum, pest control, and 24 hour emergency maintenance. w/approved credit, non-smoker. This unit is currently available. With approved credit. None smoker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S have any available units?
2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

