2715 1/2 2ND AVENUE S

Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Carport Located in the Heart of the Grand Central District!! Brick Paved Alley with Private Access to this Garage Apartment renovation with carport. This property is a Tr-Plex and Charm abounds in this fully restored, original 1923 carriage house apartment. New kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, microwave dishwasher, garbage disposal, under cabinet lighting, Washer dryer in the unit. Office/multi-purpose area and central a/c Concrete patio area to accommodate a table, chairs, and grill. Located on a brick lined street with the cafes, bars, breweries, theaters, galleries and retail amenities of the Grand Central District only 2 blocks away! Right in the middle of all the action of the Grand Central and the artsy Industrial Dome districts you can emerge yourself in the art, shops, restaurants and numerous neighborhood watering holes such as 3 Daughter's and the Dog Bar just a short walk away. Convenient access to 275. The unit is perfect for someone who is looking for a private and very well maintained space in one of the best trendiest St Petersburg vintage locations. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. 1 year lease minimum, pest control, and 24 hour emergency maintenance. w/approved credit, non-smoker. This unit is currently available. With approved credit. None smoker.