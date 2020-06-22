2671 67th Street N.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Single Family Home Available Now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms single family home!!! Large, bright & airy living room with lots of windows. Kitchen features cabinets galore, a breakfast bar and separate dining room area. Relax after a long day on a fully enclosed back porch!
Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds)
(No Cats Allowed)
$1550.00 Rent
$1550.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4766280)