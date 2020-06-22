All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

2671 67th Street N.

2671 67th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2671 67th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Single Family Home Available Now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms single family home!!! Large, bright & airy living room with lots of windows. Kitchen features cabinets galore, a breakfast bar and separate dining room area. Relax after a long day on a fully enclosed back porch!

Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds)

(No Cats Allowed)

$1550.00 Rent
$1550.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4766280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 67th Street N. have any available units?
2671 67th Street N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2671 67th Street N. currently offering any rent specials?
2671 67th Street N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 67th Street N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 67th Street N. is pet friendly.
Does 2671 67th Street N. offer parking?
No, 2671 67th Street N. does not offer parking.
Does 2671 67th Street N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2671 67th Street N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 67th Street N. have a pool?
No, 2671 67th Street N. does not have a pool.
Does 2671 67th Street N. have accessible units?
No, 2671 67th Street N. does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 67th Street N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 67th Street N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2671 67th Street N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2671 67th Street N. does not have units with air conditioning.
