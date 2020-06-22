2671 67th Street N.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Single Family Home Available Now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms single family home!!! Large, bright & airy living room with lots of windows. Kitchen features cabinets galore, a breakfast bar and separate dining room area. Relax after a long day on a fully enclosed back porch!



Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds)



(No Cats Allowed)



$1550.00 Rent

$1550.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



