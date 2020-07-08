All apartments in St. Petersburg
2585 9th Ave N
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

2585 9th Ave N

2585 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2585 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/314ffcf08f ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** Adorable north Kenwood updated bungalow! This charming home boasts a new roof, newer AC, new flooring, newer windows, updated kitchen with gorgeous high-end granite, glass backsplash and updated appliances. Convenient, fold-down butcher block counter top provides extra counter space when you need it. Bathroom has been remodeled with marble tile and a new vanity and toilet. Durable wood vinyl flooring throughout the home flows beautifully from one room to the next. New sod and landscaping in the fenced backyard is perfect for pets and backyard BBQs. Front yard is also enclosed with a wood picket fence to add to the charm! Home features two spacious bedrooms, a cozy breakfast nook with stunning, original wood ceilings, oversized one car garage and original built-ins in the hallway for extra storage. This home has been professionally remodeled and will not disappoint. Come see it today before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 9th Ave N have any available units?
2585 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 9th Ave N have?
Some of 2585 9th Ave N's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2585 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2585 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2585 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2585 9th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2585 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2585 9th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2585 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2585 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2585 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2585 9th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
