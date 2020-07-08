2585 9th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/314ffcf08f ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** Adorable north Kenwood updated bungalow! This charming home boasts a new roof, newer AC, new flooring, newer windows, updated kitchen with gorgeous high-end granite, glass backsplash and updated appliances. Convenient, fold-down butcher block counter top provides extra counter space when you need it. Bathroom has been remodeled with marble tile and a new vanity and toilet. Durable wood vinyl flooring throughout the home flows beautifully from one room to the next. New sod and landscaping in the fenced backyard is perfect for pets and backyard BBQs. Front yard is also enclosed with a wood picket fence to add to the charm! Home features two spacious bedrooms, a cozy breakfast nook with stunning, original wood ceilings, oversized one car garage and original built-ins in the hallway for extra storage. This home has been professionally remodeled and will not disappoint. Come see it today before it is gone!