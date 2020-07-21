Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2549 4th Ave South Available 11/01/19 Two Bedroom One Bathroom Updated Unit - You must see this two bedroom one bathroom updated house. It has a new AC unit new kitchen, new flooring, and custom paint. There is an updated bathroom. This unit also has a washer and dryer connection with an over sized water heater. It is located near shopping and the community center. You will enjoy entertaining in the large backyard. Its a must see. Please call to set up an appointment. This home will be available for rent 11/1//2019.



