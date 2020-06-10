2499 16TH AVENUE N

Amenities
Charming split floor plan 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house for rent in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown, beaches and everything St. Pete has to offer. Granite countertops, fenced yard, plus indoor laundry. Master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet. Corner lot with fenced yard. Lawn care included.
Each person 18 or older who will live in the house must fill out an application ($39.99 each) on: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/349330
Background and credit checks are run on all applicants. Past rental/payment history as well as proof of employment are required. Pets allowed, but will be screened. One time non-refundable pet fee of $500 OR $50 additional monthly rent for the length of the lease. To move in: First and last months rent and security deposit (and pet fees if applicable).