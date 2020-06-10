All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:00 AM

2499 16TH AVENUE N

2499 16th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2499 16th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming split floor plan 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house for rent in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown, beaches and everything St. Pete has to offer. Granite countertops, fenced yard, plus indoor laundry. Master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet. Corner lot with fenced yard. Lawn care included.

Each person 18 or older who will live in the house must fill out an application ($39.99 each) on: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/349330

Background and credit checks are run on all applicants. Past rental/payment history as well as proof of employment are required. Pets allowed, but will be screened. One time non-refundable pet fee of $500 OR $50 additional monthly rent for the length of the lease. To move in: First and last months rent and security deposit (and pet fees if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2499 16TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2499 16TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2499 16TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2499 16TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2499 16TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2499 16TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2499 16TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2499 16TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2499 16TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2499 16TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2499 16TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2499 16TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2499 16TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2499 16TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2499 16TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2499 16TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2499 16TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2499 16TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

