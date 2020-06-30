247 38th Avenue SE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath in Coquina Key Area - St Pete - 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit in the Coquina Key area of St Pete. Recently remodeled with granite countertops, new flooring, newer roof, newer a/c, painting & more. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, banks, grocery stores, beaches, downtown St Pete, Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays), Grandview Park, & more. Hurry before it's gone!!!!!



Rental Policy: 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent. $50 Non-Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



(RLNE5696503)