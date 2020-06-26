2451 14th Avenue North

Amenities
Fabulous renovated 2 bedroom/1-bath in Historic North Keen- Neighborhood. New engineered hardwood floors, New carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint inside and out, Kitchen has large butcher block island, fenced in back yard great for entertainment, New windows, New updated elec. and plumbing,$7,500 down payment and closing cost assistance available, Income limit applies.
Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE MLS, INC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.