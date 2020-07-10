2447 Burlington ave north

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2/1 single family home in the heart of the Historic Kenwood neighborhood. Gorgeous custom kitchen with all new cabinets, quartz counters,tile floors,custom back splash slide in smooth top range, side by side refrigerator with ice & water, over range microwave and dishwasher. Brand new bathroom with custom walk-in over-sized shower, unique "blow dry & make-up" nook , 2 good sized bedrooms with brand new custom closets featuring barn doors & cedar floors, new windows, all new light fixtures & fans, freshly painted walls, new trim & crown molding,freshly refinished heart of pine floors, 2 inch wood blinds large open air, covered front porch with ceiling fan, beautiful newly landscaped yard with private shady back yard with sitting area. Full size washer/dryer hook up. Finishing touches are being completed. Just a short walk to Grand Central where you can enjoy coffee shops, bars, breweries, restaurants and boutiques. Available June 1.

