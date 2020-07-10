All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2447 Burlington ave north

2447 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2447 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Completely updated Historic Kenwood Bungalow - Property Id: 286157

Beautifully updated 2/1 single family home in the heart of the Historic Kenwood neighborhood. Gorgeous custom kitchen with all new cabinets, quartz counters,tile floors,custom back splash slide in smooth top range, side by side refrigerator with ice & water, over range microwave and dishwasher. Brand new bathroom with custom walk-in over-sized shower, unique "blow dry & make-up" nook , 2 good sized bedrooms with brand new custom closets featuring barn doors & cedar floors, new windows, all new light fixtures & fans, freshly painted walls, new trim & crown molding,freshly refinished heart of pine floors, 2 inch wood blinds large open air, covered front porch with ceiling fan, beautiful newly landscaped yard with private shady back yard with sitting area. Full size washer/dryer hook up. Finishing touches are being completed. Just a short walk to Grand Central where you can enjoy coffee shops, bars, breweries, restaurants and boutiques. Available June 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286157
Property Id 286157

(RLNE5815097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 Burlington ave north have any available units?
2447 Burlington ave north doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2447 Burlington ave north have?
Some of 2447 Burlington ave north's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 Burlington ave north currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Burlington ave north is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Burlington ave north pet-friendly?
Yes, 2447 Burlington ave north is pet friendly.
Does 2447 Burlington ave north offer parking?
No, 2447 Burlington ave north does not offer parking.
Does 2447 Burlington ave north have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Burlington ave north does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Burlington ave north have a pool?
No, 2447 Burlington ave north does not have a pool.
Does 2447 Burlington ave north have accessible units?
No, 2447 Burlington ave north does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Burlington ave north have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 Burlington ave north has units with dishwashers.

