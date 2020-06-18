2424 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Book your stay now and enjoy vacationing in this beautiful bungalow in the highly sought after neighborhood of Kenwood. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom home features elegant gray granite counter tops throughout, and a spacious workable kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances. The breakfast bar overlooks the living room and is perfect for get-togethers and entertaining. The master bathroom boasts double vanity sinks and a walk-in shower with mosaic tile work. Take a stroll one block down to the eclectic, vintage shops and restaurants on Central Avenue or enjoy the museums, world-class restaurants and fast-paced nightlife of Downtown St. Petersburg just blocks away! Washer/Dryer Internet and cable included. No pets or smoking please. May-Sept $2000/month; Oct-Dec $2500/month; Jan-April $3000/month. Hurry! Dates are filling up fast!