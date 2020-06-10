2400 FAIRWAY AVENUE S

Amenities

Located in the well-established Lakewood Estates subdivision, 3-bedroom, 2-bath with 2000 sq. ft. of living space is a great find. Home sits on a corner, 1/2 acre lot and has great views of St. Pete Country Club's golf course. The super-sized, fenced back yard is private and perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom includes en suite, large walk-inclose than can double as a bonus room/office. Home features inside laundry room, recessed lighting throughout, newer windows, newer ceiling fans, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Close to I-275, U.S 19, beaches, downtown St. Pete and nearby shopping centers. Annual rental. Bi-monthly pest control included in rent. Lawn service is not included. Detached workshop/utility building is not for tenant's use. Owner prefers smaller pet (non-refundable pet fee.) No smoking permitted. Room measurements are approximate. $35 application fee per adult. Available Jan 2019.