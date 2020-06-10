All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 FAIRWAY AVENUE S

2400 Fairway Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Fairway Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the well-established Lakewood Estates subdivision, 3-bedroom, 2-bath with 2000 sq. ft. of living space is a great find. Home sits on a corner, 1/2 acre lot and has great views of St. Pete Country Club's golf course. The super-sized, fenced back yard is private and perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom includes en suite, large walk-inclose than can double as a bonus room/office. Home features inside laundry room, recessed lighting throughout, newer windows, newer ceiling fans, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Close to I-275, U.S 19, beaches, downtown St. Pete and nearby shopping centers. Annual rental. Bi-monthly pest control included in rent. Lawn service is not included. Detached workshop/utility building is not for tenant's use. Owner prefers smaller pet (non-refundable pet fee.) No smoking permitted. Room measurements are approximate. $35 application fee per adult. Available Jan 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

