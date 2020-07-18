2321 14TH AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

First Time Being Offered for Rent - Luxurious NEW home in North Kenwood.

This gem has all of the modern features and comforts you could ask for. Captivating Architectural Accents with Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, Archways, 10ft Ceilings throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with designer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk in Pantry with Shelving, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath and Impeccable Floor to Ceiling Marble in Bathroom. Three Bedrooms have Walk in Closets perfect for Storage. Front Porch Area and Backyard Outdoor Patio Perfect for Summer BBQ's. Energy Efficient Windows, Hurricane Shutters, Fully Landscaped with Irrigation System. Garbage, sewer and water up to $200. per month included. Lawn care also included.