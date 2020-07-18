All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

2321 14TH AVENUE N

2321 14th Avenue North · (727) 365-0741
Location

2321 14th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
First Time Being Offered for Rent - Luxurious NEW home in North Kenwood.
This gem has all of the modern features and comforts you could ask for. Captivating Architectural Accents with Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, Archways, 10ft Ceilings throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with designer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Walk in Pantry with Shelving, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath and Impeccable Floor to Ceiling Marble in Bathroom. Three Bedrooms have Walk in Closets perfect for Storage. Front Porch Area and Backyard Outdoor Patio Perfect for Summer BBQ's. Energy Efficient Windows, Hurricane Shutters, Fully Landscaped with Irrigation System. Garbage, sewer and water up to $200. per month included. Lawn care also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 14TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2321 14TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 14TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2321 14TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 14TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2321 14TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 14TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2321 14TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2321 14TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2321 14TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2321 14TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 14TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 14TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2321 14TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2321 14TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2321 14TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 14TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 14TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
