Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bedrooms



2 bathrooms



Terrazzo floors



Freshly Painted



Attached 1-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups



Circular driveway



Conveniently located near shopping, and restaurants



PLEASE NOTE: Property’s rented in their “As-Is” condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2951144)