Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very well maintained three bedroom two bath waterfront pool home.Located in the highly desired Venetian

Isles with a convenient location to both downtown and the interstate. This home boats a large open floor plan

with a large master bedroom, walk in closet and a formal living and dinning room. This home is on deep

water with no obstruction to the open water and Weedon Island for fabulous boating and fishing.