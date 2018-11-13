All apartments in St. Petersburg
226 NW LINCOLN CIRCLE N

226 Northwest Lincoln Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

226 Northwest Lincoln Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This beautiful home is ready for move in, its fully renovated. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, nice floors, open floor plan with a BONUS ROOM and a big backyard. Located in a great area. You can take a walk through the neighborhood while enjoying the quietness and fresh air.
Rental Requirements:$50 Application fee, 550+ credit score, Make 2.5x/ monthly rent, Employment 2+ years , No evictions in the last 2 years, No fraudulent charges on Background check, Section 8 not accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

