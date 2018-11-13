226 NW LINCOLN CIRCLE N

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

This beautiful home is ready for move in, its fully renovated. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, nice floors, open floor plan with a BONUS ROOM and a big backyard. Located in a great area. You can take a walk through the neighborhood while enjoying the quietness and fresh air.

Rental Requirements:$50 Application fee, 550+ credit score, Make 2.5x/ monthly rent, Employment 2+ years , No evictions in the last 2 years, No fraudulent charges on Background check, Section 8 not accepted!