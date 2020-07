Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Contact George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this remodeled 3 bed 3 bath colonial home located in historic Kenwood neighborhood. Steps away to the up and coming Grand Central District. Completely new Inside, galley kitchen with granite counters and upgraded new appliances. Unfurnished annual lease. No carpet, wood floors. Parking for two cars. Front porch, Yard care included. Best location.