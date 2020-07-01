All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

2200 7TH AVENUE N

2200 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2200 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in beautiful Historic Kenwood neighborhood this 3-bedroom bungalow is perfectly situated in the heart of St. Pete. This home was carefully restored, well appointed, with hardwood floors & tons of character. 3 bright, airy bedrooms, brand new kitchen and all the comforts of home. A very private setting!
Take advantage of all St Pete has to offer; minutes from our vibrant downtown and world-renown beaches and steps from the Edge and Grand Central districts.
Home is fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 7TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2200 7TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 7TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2200 7TH AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 7TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2200 7TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 7TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2200 7TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2200 7TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2200 7TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2200 7TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 7TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 7TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2200 7TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2200 7TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2200 7TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 7TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 7TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

