Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Spacious, 2nd floor condo 1/1 in gated waterfront community! This unit features a large and private patio overlooking the water, updated kitchen and appliances, and in unit laundry. Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable included in rent. This waterfront community includes a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, 24 hour staffed guard gate, and gorgeous views. Additional condominium association application and fee required. No first month's rent with 13 month lease. Ask agent for details.