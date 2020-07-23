All apartments in St. Petersburg
220 6TH AVENUE N.
220 6TH AVENUE N

220 6th Avenue North · (813) 787-8629
Location

220 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Updated one bedroom condo at The Siena Downtown. Kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Open floorplan with tile floors in kitchen and living room combo. Large windows througout for a multitude of natural light. Bedroom is carpeted with a walk in closet and bathroom. Second flood end unit for added privacy. Located in Historic Old Northeast this unit is minutes away from all that downtown St. Petersburg has to offer. Application fee is $50 per adult and completed online through link. 1 pet under 50 lbs may be allowed, no aggressive breeds. Additional costs may apply. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. All measurements are approximate and should be verified. See realtor remarks for showing and application information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 220 6TH AVENUE N have any available units?
220 6TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 6TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 220 6TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 6TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
220 6TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 6TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 6TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 220 6TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 220 6TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 220 6TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 6TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 6TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 220 6TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 220 6TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 220 6TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 220 6TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 6TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

