220 6TH AVENUE N.

Updated one bedroom condo at The Siena Downtown. Kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Open floorplan with tile floors in kitchen and living room combo. Large windows througout for a multitude of natural light. Bedroom is carpeted with a walk in closet and bathroom. Second flood end unit for added privacy. Located in Historic Old Northeast this unit is minutes away from all that downtown St. Petersburg has to offer. Application fee is $50 per adult and completed online through link. 1 pet under 50 lbs may be allowed, no aggressive breeds. Additional costs may apply. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. All measurements are approximate and should be verified. See realtor remarks for showing and application information.