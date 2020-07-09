All apartments in St. Petersburg
2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N
2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N

2145 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow in Historic Kenwood! This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, central ac, indoor washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced yard! This home won't last long, call today to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N have any available units?
2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

