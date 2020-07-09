2145 DARTMOUTH AVENUE N

2145 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 Historic Kenwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow in Historic Kenwood! This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, central ac, indoor washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced yard! This home won't last long, call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
