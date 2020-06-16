213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Waterfront Lake View, first floor, x large patio with covered area, Beautifully Furnished turn Key 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Upgraded flooring, kitchen, & bathroom, dishes, linen, misc items, queen size beds,

Resort Style Waterside at Coquina Key is located 3 miles south of Downtown on an island with access to 2 locations North and South. Enjoy Gated community 24 hr security, swimming, tennis, walking walls, Bayou frontage, fishing pier, Yacht Club with activities and planned events.

Available for long term or short term with seasonal rates changes, Application and association approval required, Inquire for available months and rates. Short term resort tax at 12.5%, $150 cleaning fee, $40 application fee per adult, $100 association fee. $1700 long term furnished, $2300 short term fee, call for details.