St. Petersburg, FL
213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE

213 Sea Horse Drive Southeast · (407) 766-6756
Location

213 Sea Horse Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Waterfront Lake View, first floor, x large patio with covered area, Beautifully Furnished turn Key 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Upgraded flooring, kitchen, & bathroom, dishes, linen, misc items, queen size beds,
Resort Style Waterside at Coquina Key is located 3 miles south of Downtown on an island with access to 2 locations North and South. Enjoy Gated community 24 hr security, swimming, tennis, walking walls, Bayou frontage, fishing pier, Yacht Club with activities and planned events.
Available for long term or short term with seasonal rates changes, Application and association approval required, Inquire for available months and rates. Short term resort tax at 12.5%, $150 cleaning fee, $40 application fee per adult, $100 association fee. $1700 long term furnished, $2300 short term fee, call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have any available units?
213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have?
Some of 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 SEA HORSE DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
