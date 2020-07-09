All apartments in St. Petersburg
2124 Almeria Way South
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:50 PM

2124 Almeria Way South

2124 Almeria Way South · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Almeria Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Almeria Way South have any available units?
2124 Almeria Way South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2124 Almeria Way South currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Almeria Way South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Almeria Way South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Almeria Way South is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Almeria Way South offer parking?
No, 2124 Almeria Way South does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Almeria Way South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Almeria Way South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Almeria Way South have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Almeria Way South has a pool.
Does 2124 Almeria Way South have accessible units?
No, 2124 Almeria Way South does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Almeria Way South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Almeria Way South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Almeria Way South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Almeria Way South does not have units with air conditioning.

