All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2120 10TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2120 10TH STREET N
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

2120 10TH STREET N

2120 10th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2120 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cromwell Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
tennis court
The open floor plan flows fabulously through the home to the kitchen. Granite, Stainless steel appliances.wood burning fireplace. 2 Flex space areas, side entrance and behind fireplace.Follow the wood stairs up to all 3 bedrooms and restored bathrooms.The home also offers a spacious Master bedroom with an en-suite bath, shower and separate elegant tub with over sized master closet. Blocks to Historic Crescent Lake Park with jogging paths, playground, tennis courts and a dog park. Enjoy a 2 mi bike ride to downtown and all the exciting activities, restaurants, shops and art museums downtown St Petersburg has to offer!AS-IS HOMEROOMS ARE APPROXIMATE.

Pets welcome
$250 NON refundable pet fee
No vicious breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 10TH STREET N have any available units?
2120 10TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 10TH STREET N have?
Some of 2120 10TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 10TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2120 10TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 10TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 10TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 2120 10TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 2120 10TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 2120 10TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 10TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 10TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2120 10TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2120 10TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2120 10TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 10TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 10TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus