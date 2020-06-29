2120 10TH STREET N

Amenities
The open floor plan flows fabulously through the home to the kitchen. Granite, Stainless steel appliances.wood burning fireplace. 2 Flex space areas, side entrance and behind fireplace.Follow the wood stairs up to all 3 bedrooms and restored bathrooms.The home also offers a spacious Master bedroom with an en-suite bath, shower and separate elegant tub with over sized master closet. Blocks to Historic Crescent Lake Park with jogging paths, playground, tennis courts and a dog park. Enjoy a 2 mi bike ride to downtown and all the exciting activities, restaurants, shops and art museums downtown St Petersburg has to offer!AS-IS HOMEROOMS ARE APPROXIMATE.
Pets welcome
$250 NON refundable pet fee
No vicious breeds