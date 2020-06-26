All apartments in St. Petersburg
2112 BONITA WAY S
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

2112 BONITA WAY S

2112 Bonita Way South · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Bonita Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Don't miss out on this wonderful home for lease in the much sought after community of Lakewood Estates. This cozy home has a nice open layout and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Wood and tile floors throughout the house. Appliances included are: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, plus washer and dryer. Bring Fido along; huge fenced backyard with nice little screened porch off kitchen. Great convenient location: I-275 access, a short 8 minute drive to downtown St Petersburg, 10 minute drive to St Petersburg Beach and 5 minute drive to the Intracoastal and beautiful Maximo Park. Enjoy watching dolphins play or fish the day away on the park’s 70 acre wildlife preserve which also offers 7 boat ramps, covered playground, beach-front picnic shelters, walking nature trails and a disc golf course. Hurry! Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 BONITA WAY S have any available units?
2112 BONITA WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 BONITA WAY S have?
Some of 2112 BONITA WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 BONITA WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
2112 BONITA WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 BONITA WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 2112 BONITA WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2112 BONITA WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 2112 BONITA WAY S offers parking.
Does 2112 BONITA WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 BONITA WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 BONITA WAY S have a pool?
No, 2112 BONITA WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 2112 BONITA WAY S have accessible units?
No, 2112 BONITA WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 BONITA WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 BONITA WAY S has units with dishwashers.

