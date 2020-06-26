2112 BONITA WAY S

Amenities

Don't miss out on this wonderful home for lease in the much sought after community of Lakewood Estates. This cozy home has a nice open layout and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Wood and tile floors throughout the house. Appliances included are: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, plus washer and dryer. Bring Fido along; huge fenced backyard with nice little screened porch off kitchen. Great convenient location: I-275 access, a short 8 minute drive to downtown St Petersburg, 10 minute drive to St Petersburg Beach and 5 minute drive to the Intracoastal and beautiful Maximo Park. Enjoy watching dolphins play or fish the day away on the park’s 70 acre wildlife preserve which also offers 7 boat ramps, covered playground, beach-front picnic shelters, walking nature trails and a disc golf course. Hurry! Won't last.