211 PASADENA AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Large one bedroom unit with an enclosed porch that could be transformed in a reading room, office or guest room. A walk in closet in the bedroom that will give you plenty of room for your wardrobe. Open living and dining area, and plenty of light in the kitchen that features a pantry closet. Unit just painted. At the rear of the building, you will find plenty of green space, a courtyard, a gazebo, grills, picnic area, and benches. Great place, safe building and well maintained common areas in an outstanding location. Close to Stetson Law School and St Pete College. No more that two miles to Tyrone Shopping Center with a variety of shops, restaurants and Cinema. Easy access to Treasure Island Beaches via Central Ave, or to St Pete Beach via Pasadena Ave. both minutes away. Few more minutes will take you on an easy ride to downtown St. Petersburg. Transportation at the door. Hospital, Banks, and Restaurants nearby.