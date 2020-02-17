All apartments in St. Petersburg
211 PASADENA AVENUE N
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

211 PASADENA AVENUE N

211 Pasadena Avenue North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

211 Pasadena Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Large one bedroom unit with an enclosed porch that could be transformed in a reading room, office or guest room. A walk in closet in the bedroom that will give you plenty of room for your wardrobe. Open living and dining area, and plenty of light in the kitchen that features a pantry closet. Unit just painted. At the rear of the building, you will find plenty of green space, a courtyard, a gazebo, grills, picnic area, and benches. Great place, safe building and well maintained common areas in an outstanding location. Close to Stetson Law School and St Pete College. No more that two miles to Tyrone Shopping Center with a variety of shops, restaurants and Cinema. Easy access to Treasure Island Beaches via Central Ave, or to St Pete Beach via Pasadena Ave. both minutes away. Few more minutes will take you on an easy ride to downtown St. Petersburg. Transportation at the door. Hospital, Banks, and Restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N have any available units?
211 PASADENA AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N have?
Some of 211 PASADENA AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 PASADENA AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
211 PASADENA AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 PASADENA AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 211 PASADENA AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 211 PASADENA AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 PASADENA AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 211 PASADENA AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 211 PASADENA AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 211 PASADENA AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 PASADENA AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
