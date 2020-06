Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Downtown St Pete Condo - Property Id: 115072



Want to live right downtown in the middle of it ALL? Right on the edge of USF campus and very close to all the downtown venues. 3rd floor, 1 bed 1 bath 675 sq feet in Bayboro Towers comes with an assigned parking spot, Bicycle storage and gated building with secured entrance.

No Pets Allowed



