208 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Hurry to view this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath water view condominium! Once you pull through the gates at the Gated Resort style community, you will not want to leave! This updates condo has laminate wood floors throughout! The 2nd floor balcony overlooks a lovely pond. Your potential new home features over 825 sq ft of open living space, After a long day enjoy fixing your favorite meal in the updated galley kitchen and relax in the living room with a view! This is a 24 hours hour gated community with multiple amenities which include miles of waterfront paths, a community pool, access to tennis courts, a fitness center, recreation center including a pool table, on site laundry and so much more! Residents are just minutes away from downtown St Pete making it just a short distance to restaurants, entertainment, shopping and gulf beaches! NO PETS! Schedule a showing today!