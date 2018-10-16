All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
208 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:57 AM

208 POMPANO DRIVE SE

208 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

208 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
tennis court
Hurry to view this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath water view condominium! Once you pull through the gates at the Gated Resort style community, you will not want to leave! This updates condo has laminate wood floors throughout! The 2nd floor balcony overlooks a lovely pond. Your potential new home features over 825 sq ft of open living space, After a long day enjoy fixing your favorite meal in the updated galley kitchen and relax in the living room with a view! This is a 24 hours hour gated community with multiple amenities which include miles of waterfront paths, a community pool, access to tennis courts, a fitness center, recreation center including a pool table, on site laundry and so much more! Residents are just minutes away from downtown St Pete making it just a short distance to restaurants, entertainment, shopping and gulf beaches! NO PETS! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
208 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
208 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus