Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
208 12TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 12TH AVENUE N

208 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

208 12th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
guest parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Old NE St. Pete 2BR 2BA Cottage * Huge Fenced Private Patio * Carport * Fenced Yard * Pets OK. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage in Old NE Saint Petersburg. Walk to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Bonus Outdoor Living Space and Privacy with Beautiful Paver Patio with Privacy Fence! Secluded Cottage located in Separate Building behind Duplex. Alley Access, Covered Parking under Carport plus Off Street Guest Parking. Special Features Include: Sunny and Spacious Rooms, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Master Suite with Full Bath, Second Bedroom with Private Entrance, Ceiling Fans and Extra Storage Closet. Old NE St. Pete Neighborhood, Short Walk to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment, Community Parks and Lakes nearby, Centrally Located Close to Downtown St. Pete, I 275, Colleges, Hospitals. Available Now! Rent Includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Pets Welcome… Large and Small Dogs OK! Call Now to Schedule your Private Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

