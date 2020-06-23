208 12TH AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan guest parking extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Old NE St. Pete 2BR 2BA Cottage * Huge Fenced Private Patio * Carport * Fenced Yard * Pets OK. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage in Old NE Saint Petersburg. Walk to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Bonus Outdoor Living Space and Privacy with Beautiful Paver Patio with Privacy Fence! Secluded Cottage located in Separate Building behind Duplex. Alley Access, Covered Parking under Carport plus Off Street Guest Parking. Special Features Include: Sunny and Spacious Rooms, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, Master Suite with Full Bath, Second Bedroom with Private Entrance, Ceiling Fans and Extra Storage Closet. Old NE St. Pete Neighborhood, Short Walk to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment, Community Parks and Lakes nearby, Centrally Located Close to Downtown St. Pete, I 275, Colleges, Hospitals. Available Now! Rent Includes Water, Sewer and Trash. Pets Welcome… Large and Small Dogs OK! Call Now to Schedule your Private Tour!