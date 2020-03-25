All apartments in St. Petersburg
204 POMPANO DRIVE SE

204 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 330-0689
Location

204 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Available for Winter 2021 or long term starting 1/1/2021. Inquire for seasonal rate. Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in Waterside at Coquina Key North available for lease. Enjoy island living in this waterfront community offering boating access to Tampa Bay. This unit is situated on the lake and offers a covered balcony for enjoying the outdoors. The open floor plan provides a large kitchen with plenty of counter top space, cabinet and drawer space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living a dining area. Large master bedroom with a queen size bed, an en-suite bathroom and two closets for storage. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and also has two closets providing plenty of storage. Waterside is located less than three miles from Downtown St. Pete, is close to the beaches, and offers resort style amenities. Enjoy a swimming pool, tennis courts, boat slips, shuffleboard, social events, and much more. Pack your suitcase, bring your boat, and enjoy the perfect Florida lifestyle with this turn-key unit. Available seasonally or for longer stays. Application and association approval required. Inquire for available months and rates. Rates vary based on season. Tenant responsible for applicable tourist (6%) and sales taxes (7%) as required by the county and state for short-term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
204 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
204 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE does offer parking.
Does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
