204 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool shuffle board tennis court

Available for Winter 2021 or long term starting 1/1/2021. Inquire for seasonal rate. Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in Waterside at Coquina Key North available for lease. Enjoy island living in this waterfront community offering boating access to Tampa Bay. This unit is situated on the lake and offers a covered balcony for enjoying the outdoors. The open floor plan provides a large kitchen with plenty of counter top space, cabinet and drawer space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living a dining area. Large master bedroom with a queen size bed, an en-suite bathroom and two closets for storage. The second bedroom has a queen size bed and also has two closets providing plenty of storage. Waterside is located less than three miles from Downtown St. Pete, is close to the beaches, and offers resort style amenities. Enjoy a swimming pool, tennis courts, boat slips, shuffleboard, social events, and much more. Pack your suitcase, bring your boat, and enjoy the perfect Florida lifestyle with this turn-key unit. Available seasonally or for longer stays. Application and association approval required. Inquire for available months and rates. Rates vary based on season. Tenant responsible for applicable tourist (6%) and sales taxes (7%) as required by the county and state for short-term leases.