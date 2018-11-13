2027 1ST AVE NORTH - APT # 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $855 OR 7 months @ $905 per month

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 550 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1925

Property Type: Apartment

Construction: Woodframe

Floor: 1st Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, 2 AC units

Parking: Street

Laundry: None

Central AC: No

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$300 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Pest Control

Lawn Maintenance



ADDITIONAL FEATURES ARE:

Original hardwood floors

Porch

Close to dog park



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: 6/1/2020

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



Click on this link to apply online: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: $825 for 12 month lease OR $875 for 7 month lease

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 475 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1925

Property Type: Studio Apartment

Construction: Wood-Frame

Floors: 2nd Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range

Parking: Street

Laundry: None

Central AC: Wall Unit

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Lawn Maintenance



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Close to Downtown

Close to Bus Stop

Laminate & Tile

Porch/Deck



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 1 year or 7 months

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners



APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!