Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:10 PM

2027 1ST AVE NORTH - APT # 2

2027 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2027 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $855 OR 7 months @ $905 per month
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 550 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1925
Property Type: Apartment
Construction: Woodframe
Floor: 1st Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, 2 AC units
Parking: Street
Laundry: None
Central AC: No
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$300 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Pest Control
Lawn Maintenance

ADDITIONAL FEATURES ARE:
Original hardwood floors
Porch
Close to dog park

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: 6/1/2020
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

Click on this link to apply online: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: $825 for 12 month lease OR $875 for 7 month lease
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 475 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1925
Property Type: Studio Apartment
Construction: Wood-Frame
Floors: 2nd Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range
Parking: Street
Laundry: None
Central AC: Wall Unit
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Lawn Maintenance

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Close to Downtown
Close to Bus Stop
Laminate & Tile
Porch/Deck

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 1 year or 7 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners

APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

