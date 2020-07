Amenities

Sunny large 1 bedroom apartment with dining room (office). Tiled floors and carpeted bedroom. Large living room with custom tile. Wall a/c units. Beautiful gardens. Very close to downtown St. Pete. One block from Lassing Park and Tampa Bay. Great neighborhood. Close to USF. A small dog or cat is ok. Free Wi-Fi. Tenant pays electric. First month, last month and security deposit required. Available August 1st.