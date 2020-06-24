All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 19518 Gandy Boulevard North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
19518 Gandy Boulevard North
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

19518 Gandy Boulevard North

19518 Gandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19518 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This one bedroom/one bath furnished apartment was typically our winter home and is decorated and furnished as our second home. It is comfortable and is available to the right individual. The location of this unit is ideal. It is centrally located between the Gandy Bridge and the 4th St Exit off of I275. Only 12 mins to the airport (w/o traffic), 15 mins to downtown Tampa and minutes from downtown St. Petersburg. Convenience at your doorstep. While many of the ads for units in this development say remodeled, often they are freshened up or were &quot;updated&quot; by the developer. Our unit has completely been redone with new bathtub, plumbing, toilet, sink, fixtures, cabinets, doors, and moldings. It looks like no other in the community. Our furnishings are from stores like Restoration Hardware, Pottery Barn, and Crate and Barrel. We love this area and we love the convenience to the airport, downtown St. Pete, the Beaches, and Downtown Tampa. Everything is 15-20 mins away.

THESE UTILITIES INCLUDED: WEEKLY MAID SERVICE, WATER, HI-SPEED INTERNET, BASIC CABLE, ELECTRIC

Unit Amenities Include:
Freshly Painted,
Granite Countertops,
Stainless French Door Refrigerator with In-door Ice and Water (Filtered),
Baldwin Brass Door Knobs and Hinges, French Doors,
Brand New Hardwood Floors throughout Entire Unit,
Crown Molding,
Wainscot Updated Plumbing,
Restoration Hardware Bathroom Fixtures,
Restoration Hardware King-Sized Bed,
Samsung 55&quot; LED HDTV Television in Living Room,
42 LED TV wall mounted in Bedroom,
Hi-Speed Internet over a wireless network (Included)
Front Load HE Washer/Dryer,
Stainless Steel Silent LG Dishwasher,
Professional Series Induction Stove/Oven,
Granite Bar with Stools,
Tiled Patio,
Walk-in closet,
Caphalon Cooking Pots
Microwave,
Assigned Parking Spot,
Serving Dishes for 4,

Development Amenities Include:
Gated Community,
Two-Lighted Tennis Courts,
Two-Lighted Racquetball Courts,
Lighted Volleyball Court,
Two Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North have any available units?
19518 Gandy Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North have?
Some of 19518 Gandy Boulevard North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19518 Gandy Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
19518 Gandy Boulevard North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19518 Gandy Boulevard North pet-friendly?
No, 19518 Gandy Boulevard North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North offer parking?
Yes, 19518 Gandy Boulevard North offers parking.
Does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19518 Gandy Boulevard North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North have a pool?
Yes, 19518 Gandy Boulevard North has a pool.
Does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 19518 Gandy Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 19518 Gandy Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19518 Gandy Boulevard North has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus