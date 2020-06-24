19518 Gandy Boulevard North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

This one bedroom/one bath furnished apartment was typically our winter home and is decorated and furnished as our second home. It is comfortable and is available to the right individual. The location of this unit is ideal. It is centrally located between the Gandy Bridge and the 4th St Exit off of I275. Only 12 mins to the airport (w/o traffic), 15 mins to downtown Tampa and minutes from downtown St. Petersburg. Convenience at your doorstep. While many of the ads for units in this development say remodeled, often they are freshened up or were "updated" by the developer. Our unit has completely been redone with new bathtub, plumbing, toilet, sink, fixtures, cabinets, doors, and moldings. It looks like no other in the community. Our furnishings are from stores like Restoration Hardware, Pottery Barn, and Crate and Barrel. We love this area and we love the convenience to the airport, downtown St. Pete, the Beaches, and Downtown Tampa. Everything is 15-20 mins away.



THESE UTILITIES INCLUDED: WEEKLY MAID SERVICE, WATER, HI-SPEED INTERNET, BASIC CABLE, ELECTRIC



Unit Amenities Include:

Freshly Painted,

Granite Countertops,

Stainless French Door Refrigerator with In-door Ice and Water (Filtered),

Baldwin Brass Door Knobs and Hinges, French Doors,

Brand New Hardwood Floors throughout Entire Unit,

Crown Molding,

Wainscot Updated Plumbing,

Restoration Hardware Bathroom Fixtures,

Restoration Hardware King-Sized Bed,

Samsung 55" LED HDTV Television in Living Room,

42 LED TV wall mounted in Bedroom,

Hi-Speed Internet over a wireless network (Included)

Front Load HE Washer/Dryer,

Stainless Steel Silent LG Dishwasher,

Professional Series Induction Stove/Oven,

Granite Bar with Stools,

Tiled Patio,

Walk-in closet,

Caphalon Cooking Pots

Microwave,

Assigned Parking Spot,

Serving Dishes for 4,



Development Amenities Include:

Gated Community,

Two-Lighted Tennis Courts,

Two-Lighted Racquetball Courts,

Lighted Volleyball Court,

Two Pool